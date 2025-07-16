Tribalism has no place in Gambian politics

- Advertisement -

A recent comment attributed to Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, Secretary General and Leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), has stirred controversy in Gambian political discourse. In a report by Kerr Fatou, Darboe was quoted as urging the Sarahule community to “judge for themselves” President Adama Barrow’s decision to withdraw the nomination of Ba Tambedou – a prominent Gambian – for a position at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in favor of a Nigerian candidate. While political leaders have the right to critique executive decisions, invoking ethnic identity to do so is a dangerous and divisive path.

The Gambia, a nation of remarkable ethnic diversity and interwoven histories, has long prided itself on peaceful coexistence among its many communities. In such a context, politicizing ethnic identities undermines national unity. When political actors frame administrative decisions through a tribal lens, it sends a message that public office is not about merit, justice, or national interest, but about ethnic entitlement.

The implications of such rhetoric are serious. It risks fragmenting the public along tribal lines, fostering resentment, and reducing complex policy issues to ethnic favoritism. The office of the prosecutor, or that of any international nominee, should be judged based on competence, transparency, and the best interest of the country – not tribal affiliation.

Whether Ba Tambedou’s withdrawal was justified or not, that discussion should remain grounded in qualifications, procedures, and state policy – not communal identity.

Moreover, Darboe is no ordinary citizen. As a seasoned lawyer, politician, and elder statesman, his words carry weight. It is incumbent upon him, and all political leaders, to rise above ethnic rhetoric and instead build a political culture based on accountability, unity, and inclusive governance. To do otherwise is to open the floodgates to tribalism – a path that has destabilized many African nations.

Gambians must reject the politicization of tribe. We must remember that no one ethnic group owns the state, and no leader should seek to mobilize tribal sentiment for political gain. Instead, let us focus on competence, integrity, and national cohesion.

The democracy the country has is still young and fragile. It needs nurturing voices, not divisive ones. The Gambia belongs to all its people – not to Mandinkas, Sarahules, Fulas, or Jolas – but to every citizen equally.