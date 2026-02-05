Tribute to Halifa Sallah and Sedia Jatta

- Advertisement -

The Unite Movement for Change joins the people of The Gambia and all admirers of principled leadership in paying a profound, heartfelt tribute to Hon Halifa Sallah and Hon Sedia Jatta.

Their recent conclusion of their tenures at the helm of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) marks a historic milestone in our nation’s political journey.

For nearly four decades, these two icons have stood as the twin pillars of Gambian enlightenment, providing a definitive beacon of intellectual rigor, unyielding discipline, and ideological clarity.

Hon Sallah, as Secretary General, has been a peerless moral compass, educating a generation on the fundamentals of social justice and popular sovereignty. As a key architect of the 2016 coalition, he demonstrated that the ultimate pursuit of politics is service to the people, remaining a fearless champion for the dignity of every citizen.

Complementing this legacy is the monumental contribution of Hon Sedia Jatta, the longtime Chairperson of PDOIS, whose life’s work has been a testament to the power of cultural identity and grassroots integrity. A visionary linguist and a dedicated representative of the people, Hon Jatta championed the use of national languages and redefined the role of a legislator by prioritising the welfare of his constituents over personal gain.

Together, they have modelled a brand of “politics of the mind,” rejecting the lures of expediency and corruption to build a foundation of transparent institutions.

Perhaps their most profound lesson in leadership is embodied in this very transition. By gracefully passing the torch through a clear and transparent democratic process, Hon Sallah and Hon Jatta have shown extraordinary statesmanship and selfless dedication to the renewal of democratic institutions. They teach us that true strength lies not in perpetual incumbency, but in building systems that outlast individuals.

The Unite Movement for Change respectfully salutes them—the educators, the liberators, and the democrats.

We honour their immense contribution and we are confident that their voices will continue to resonate as patriots of the highest merit, guiding The Gambia toward a brighter, more just, and more equitable future.

Media and Communication Unit,

Unite Movement for change.