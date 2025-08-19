Tribute to Professor Ibrahim B Touray

- Advertisement -

By Sulayman Tumani Danjo

In the annals of Gambian scholarship and service, the name Professor Sheikh Ibrahim B Touray shines with rare brilliance, a linguist, eloquent orator, gifted writer, interpreter of extraordinary intelligence, and dedicated educationist. A graduate of Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, he served as Director of the Department of Training for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies in government schools, as well as at the General Secretariat in The Gambia College, Brikama. To his hometown of Gunjur, he is more than an accomplished academic – he is regarded as one of its true geniuses.

Professor Sheikh Ibrahim B Touray delivers a lecture at the Stockholm Gambia Islamic Association Annual Gamo in 2013 | Photo grab credit: Laks Production

Born in the sprawling coastal town of Gunjur in 1965 to the distinguished Touray lineage, Sheikh Ibrahim – known affectionately in Mandinka as Ebounding Touray (“Ibrahim the Junior”) — descends from a noble heritage. His full name, Ibrahim bin Bori bin Nfamara (Omar) bin Yusef Yassin bin Khatem Jumlaba Touray, links him to Khatem Touray, brother of the revered Sheikh Imam Othman Touray, famously known as “Matora Touray” the first founder of the Islamic city of Gunjur.

From an early age, Ibrahim displayed a mind far beyond his years. At just three, he entered the traditional learning circles, studying the Qur’an under Sheikh Muhammad Sanusi Bah of Guinea Conakry. By four, he had completed the recitation of the Holy Qur’an — a feat that bore witness to the grace and gift bestowed upon him by God.

After initial enrollment in an English school, young Ibrahim chose instead to join the renowned Sheikh Hattab Bojang’s school. His brilliance and dedication soon earned him a place as Sheikh Hattab’s close aide, and eventually his private secretary, entrusted with writing official correspondence and preserving confidential matters until the Sheikh’s passing in 1984.

Before his death, Sheikh Hattab had submitted applications for several Gambian students to study in Saudi Arabia — Ibrahim was among them. In 1987, Ibrahim entered Umm Al-Qura University, graduating in 1991 with a BA in Linguistics and Education, specialising in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

His life thereafter has been one of continuous service in Da’wah, education, and scholarship. Sheikh Ibrahim has preached and taught in mosques across The Gambia and beyond, delivering lectures and seminars in Senegal, Mauritania, Cameroon, Mali, Togo, Qatar, Norway, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Britain, and the Philippines. He served as an Imam for the Gambian diaspora in Norway. Sheikh Ebrhaim Touray also held various leadership positions, including Deputy Secretary General of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council.

In education, he has taught in public schools and Islamic institutions, including Gunjur Secondary Technical School, Khalid bin Al-Waleed Islamic School, and the Solidarity Centre for Islamic Studies in Serekunda. In 2005, he earned a Higher Diploma from the College of Islamic Call in Libya. Later, in Norway, he obtained a master’s degree in Islamic Minorities. At the time of his death, Ebrahim Touray stands as an authority in Arabic curriculum development, teacher training, and educational quality assessment in The Gambia.

Professor Touray is also one of The Gambia’s most prolific and versatile writers in both Arabic and English. His works — spanning educational psychology, administration, Islamic studies, and social research — include Psychology of Growth, Public Administration, Poverty Alleviation from the Islamic Perspective, Islam in Gunjur, and The Five Pillars of Islam (in both English and Norwegian). His master’s thesis, The Feasibility of Integrating Muslim Minorities in Norwegian Society: Challenges and Prospects, reflects his depth of thought on global Muslim affairs.

Yet beyond his personal accomplishments, Sheikh Ibrahim’s heart remains with his mentor, Sheikh Hattab Bojang. He recalls him with deep affection and admiration:

“Sheikh Hattab Bojang spent his whole life in counselling, directing, and calling to God Almighty. Despite massive intellectual and social persecution, he never budged. He was a unifier of Muslims, a builder of institutions, and a man of unwavering principle. We still miss him, and I am proud to have been his last private secretary.”

Professor Ibrahim B Touray’s life is a testament to the union of knowledge, humility, and service. His story inspires not only for its academic excellence but for the sincerity and steadfastness with which he has lived his mission — nurturing minds, preserving faith, and fostering unity among Muslims at home and abroad.

In honouring him, we honour a legacy that reaches far beyond the borders of The Gambia — a legacy that will continue to guide generations yet to come.

Editor’s note: Sheikh Sulayman Tumani Danjo is the author of “The Life Story of Sheikh Hattab Through the Lens of His Acquaintances”. Sheikh Professor Ebrahim B Touray was a student and private secretary of Sheikh Hattab Bojang.