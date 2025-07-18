TRIBUTES PAID TO UK FOOTBALLER OF GAMBIAN ORIGIN WHO DIED IN THAMES

- Advertisement -

A man who died after getting into difficulty in the River Thames has been described as “a polite and respectful lad who loved football so much”.

Will Coker, 23, from Swindon, was from a Gambian mother, sister of the late Gambia coach Peter Bonu Johnson.

He was reported missing at Buscot Lock, near Lechlade on Saturday. His body was found on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Coker who played for Highworth Town FC in Wiltshire, “won’t be forgotten”, the team said.

The club’s manager Paul Braithwaite said: “A club we will be holding a two-minute silence on Tuesday in our home friendly against Devizes Town.”

Thames Valley Police said Mr Coker was with a group of friends who tried to retrieve him from the water but were unable to do so.

Following an extensive search involving a police helicopter and dive teams, his body was found on Sunday afternoon, the force added.

Mr Braithwaite added: “Will was a quiet but super polite and respectful lad who loved football so much.

“He always attended our pre-season sessions since I’ve been at the club and pushed himself so hard at every session to try and break into the first team.

“And again this season Will was back in with us applying himself in his usual hard working manor with a huge smile on his face.

“Myself and all associated with Highworth Town FC would like to send all our love and condolences to Will’s family and friends.”

Calne Town Football Club, who Mr Coker also played for, added in a statement: “Will loved his football, always had a smile on his face, and was liked by everyone.

“Our thoughts are with Will’s friends and family at this sad time.”

Greg Izon, group manager for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, said it was understandable that people want to jump into rivers to cool down during hot days.

“I think one of the big dangers is knowing your limits and cold water shock,” Mr Izon added.

“We’d always encourage people to stay away from weirs especially because they have strong currents that pull you back under.”

Reporting by BBC and The Standard