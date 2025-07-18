BST Galaxy holds award night, website launch

- Advertisement -

BST Galaxy Football Club closed the curtain on a successful season with a spectacular award night and launching of a website.

The memorable night not only celebrated the club’s achievement on the field but also, marked a major step towards modernisation and digital engagement with the launching of a website.

The event, attended by players, staff, fans and invited dignitaries, was an emotional and inspirational gathering that highlighted the club’s commitment to excellence, professionalism and youth development.

The highlight of the night was the awarding of players and staff who contributed immensely throughout the season.

Top scorers and other outstanding performers were rewarded for their hard work and consistency, bringing a great moment of pride to many young players who, for the first time in their careers, received formal recognition from a structured football institution.

Club CEO and President Bubacarr ‘Steve’ Trawally, a Gambia international player, expressed pride in the team’s journey:

“It has been a remarkable season for our team. We have faced few challenges, but we have also achieved great success. I am proud of each and every one of our players, coaches and staff for their dedication and hard work.

Together, we have shown that we are a top-notch team and I have no doubt that we will continue to excel in the seasons to come,” he said.

A special guest at the event, Musa Barrow, another Gambia international, delivered an inspiring speech that captivated everyone in attendance. Barrow, known for his dramatic rise from local football to the heights of European competition, emphasised the importance of hard work, dedication, perseverance and discipline.

Veteran Gambian sports journalist Tijan Masanneh Ceesay, as guest speaker, echoed Barrow’s sentiments.

“I have seen many young footballers come and go. The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t, is discipline. It’s not just about showing up, it’s about showing up with purpose. Talent will take you far, but discipline will make you a champion on and off the field,” Tijan Ceesay said.

Finally, BST Galaxy used the occasion to officially launch the club website, opening a new chapter in its digital presence and community engagement.

The platform will serve as the club’s official source for news, player profiles, match updates, and fan interaction — a major leap forward for club professionalism in Gambian football.

Gambian Sports News