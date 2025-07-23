TRIUMPHANT GAMBIAN STUDENTS TEAM IN SAUDI ARABIA VISITS SPORTS MINISTER BADJIE

- Advertisement -

Members of the Gambia Student Union at the Islamic University of Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Monday called on the minister of youth and sports Bakary Badjie to introduce themselves and celebrate the recent victory of their football team in the Expatriate World Cup, an annual football tournament hosted by the university.

The Gambian team, comprising students studying in Saudi Arabia, won the championship this year too, their second title in a row.

The students briefed the minister and his senior staff on their story and the achievement of their football team.

Coach Muhammed Lamin Njie said his team is highly talented, disciplined and determined, but lacks basic materials, He said if the team is well equipped with sporting gears, such as jerseys and training kits, it could do even better.

Ebrima Mareneh, vice president of the student body in Medina said his union promotes academic excellence and sportsmanship among Gambians students in Medina.

Mustapha Camara, head of media and publicity spoke about logistical challenges faced by the team, especially during international tournaments.

In response, Minister Badjie congratulated the students for their outstanding achievement and described sports as a powerful unifier that transcends borders and brings people together through shared passion and national pride.

He said the achievement of the team in Saudi Arabia is a clear reflection of the talent and potential within the country’s youth.

He assured the delegation that his ministry remains committed to supporting youth and sports development, both locally and in the diaspora.

Hon. Badjie also pledged to support the team through his office, assuring them that they would be provided with sporting materials, including Gambian jerseys, and a token of appreciation in recognition of their performance during the tournament.

The meeting ended on a high note with mutual pledges of continued collaboration and support, aimed at further uplifting Gambian youths making waves at home and abroad.

MoYS