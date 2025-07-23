Chinese company Apsonic becomes sponsor for Africa Cup of Nations

- Advertisement -

Apsonic, a Guangdong-based motorcycle brand, signed a cooperation agreement with the Confederation of African Football in the provincial capital of Guangzhou on Friday, becoming the official sponsor for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027.

By signing the cooperation, Apsonic, under Sincerity Holding Group, becomes the only global motorcycle brand to sponsor the top intercontinental football event for three consecutive editions.

Apsonic has been involved in the African market for over twenty years, and, while leveraging the Belt and Road Initiative over the last decade, has developed five major business sectors including motorcycles, general machinery, and new energy.

The company has established marketing service agencies in 11 African countries and operates three international manufacturing plants, covering markets in 17 African countries.

“Becoming a sponsor of the soccer event in Africa will help us promote our business in international markets and also boost connectivity in youth soccer development between Africa and China,” said Zhang Lian, chairman of Sincerity Holding Group.

Home appliances giant Midea Group and Tecno, a brand under mobile service provider Shenzhen Transsion Holdings, are two other companies from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to have become official sponsors for the 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations.

nansha.guangdong.chinadaily.co