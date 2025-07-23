Two weeks to go: East Africa primed for historic CHAN 2024

- Advertisement -

With just two weeks remaining until kick-off, the countdown to the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 is reaching fever pitch, as host nations Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania enter the final stages of readiness for Africa’s premier national competition for locally-based players.

This year’s eighth edition will be remembered as a watershed moment in African football history—the first time three countries will co-host a CAF competition of this scale.

Each host nation will play a distinct and integral role in delivering a world-class football spectacle that showcases the best of Africa’s domestic talent.

The tournament, running from 2–30 August 2025, will unite East Africa through football, delivering a vibrant showcase of local talent, passionate supporters, and pan-African unity.

The opening match will ignite the tournament at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. From there, the journey will wind through Kampala, Uganda for the third-place playoff, and climax in Nairobi, Kenya, where the final match will crown the new champions of Africa’s most celebrated home-based competition.

As excitement builds across the region, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba reiterated the Confederation’s pride and confidence ahead of kick-off:

“We are now just two weeks away from writing a new chapter in African football. The TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 is more than a tournament—it’s a powerful statement of African excellence, unity, and belief in local talent. East Africa is ready to welcome the continent.”

The final draw has already been conducted, with 19 teams, including defending champions Senegal, now placed in their respective groups. Every match promises to deliver drama, national pride, and a platform for emerging stars to shine.

With the final phase of preparations underway, CAF and the Local Organising Committees are working around the clock to finalise logistics, fine-tune stadiums, and roll out fan engagement campaigns across the host cities. The ticket sales and other competition marketing initiatives are expected to be unveiled shortly, bringing fans closer to the action.

East Africa’s moment on the continental stage is near. The energy, anticipation, and unity surrounding the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 signal not only a festival of football—but a historic celebration of African resilience, identity, and homegrown brilliance.

For more on the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship,

www.cafonline.com