Music that unites: Jizzle’s Mobay Ta Live concert, in partnership with 1xBet

Bijilo, Gambia — June 14, 2025. A large-scale concert by one of Gambia’s most famous artists, Jizzle, took place at the GCCI Trade Fair Grounds. Supported by the brand 1xBet, the event was not only a vibrant show but also the official presentation of the new album, Mobay Ta. The concert was joined by other Gambian scene stars — Attack Gaye, Brikama Boyo and Jali Madi, who increased the energy of the evening and turned the event into a real music festival. More than 7,000 spectators became part of this rhythmic celebration, which will be remembered as a moment of unity, creativity and cultural strength. The atmosphere of the evening will remain in their hearts as a symbol of unity through music.

“This concert was special to me. I felt the love and support of every listener. My fans are my energy, my inspiration. They are the reason I create music, and tonight was proof of how strong our connection can be through rhythm and emotion.”

“This was my day, but I dedicated it to each of you. Mobay Ta is about the journey, growth and strength. Thank you, 1xBet, for making this launch unforgettable,” Jizzle shared after the performance.

1xBet and Jizzle: an inspiring partnership

1xBet’s support for Jizzle is a long-term partnership based on shared values. The brand is actively engaged in cultural and social initiatives in Gambia, including those that foster youth development, sports and responsible gaming.

“We believe that music has the power to inspire, open doors and unite people. Working with Jizzle is part of our philosophy of supporting the next generation of leaders,” said 1xBet.

Prizes for the audience and engagement

During the concert, the 1xBet team organized a gift draw among the audience. The conditions for participation were simple, and the gifts were desirable: a smartphone, wireless headphones and a portable speaker. A special moment of the evening was when Jizzle personally presented the presents to the winners and thanked them for their support. This gesture caused a wave of emotions in the hall and became another sign of a strong bond with the fans. This format enhanced the festive atmosphere and once again showed that the 1xBet brand works with its audience – creating emotions, engagement and real value to people.

A new page for the Gambian scene

The Mobay Ta Live concert became an important cultural event for Gambia, as well as a new powerful chapter in Jizzle’s career. With the support of 1xBet, the artist presented not only an album but also a message – self-belief, the power of community and the importance of connecting with fans.

This day showed that music is more than just entertainment. It is a platform for influence, unity and real change.