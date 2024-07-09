Trust Bank Gambia holds 26th AGM

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

With a mission s to be the leading bank in The Gambia by operating a profitable banking institution, which meets the needs of all local, international, corporate and individual clients and returns excellent results to their shareholders, Trust Bank Gambia has on Thursday held its 26 Annual General Meeting held at Ocean Bay Hotel.

The bank continues to set new standards by delivering quality services and innovative products with an inspired team dedicated to serving customers, environment and community at large in the most caring manner.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the annual reports and accounts of the bank for the year ended 31st December 2023.

Franklin Hayford, the Chairperson of Trust Bank Gambia, said the bank was recognized as a responsible corporate institution and the importance of making a positive impact on financial returns.

“The increase in deposits from 9.2 billion dalasis to 10 billion dalasis, is a positive sign demonstrating that the group is driving more funds from customers which reflects growing customer confidence, successful marketing approaches and has strengthened expanding outreach and brands, network boosts, financial performance with growth in key performance indicators such as revenue, profitability, asset base and customer deposits,” he said.

He also disclosed the total assets and deposit of the bank, noting that its assets increased from 10.4 billion dalasis to 11.5 billion dalasis during the year under review. This he said is attributed to the group’s existing cooperation, loan quality and favorable market conditions.

“In 2023, we donated a total of 4.7 million to worthy causes, maintain demand in health, education, sports and the environment.”

He said the bank is committed to promoting financial inclusion by expanding access to banking services for all segments of society, including those traditionally under served by the formal financial sector.

Since inception, Trust Bank Gambia has received awards from the government, local and international institutions including the National Order of the Republic of the Gambia, Bank of the year by GCCI, Bank of the year for the Gambia, best bank award by Global Finance.

The bank has actively contributed to the development and stability of the banking sector to adherence to regulatory guidelines, and the delivery of innovative financing solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.

In his vote of thanks, Alex Alasan Gomez, Head of Marketing and Business Development Unit at Trust Bank Gambia, thanked the board for putting in such efforts.

“The achievements here reported are as a result of the steadiness and proper direction of the bank’s management team who are no other than the chairman and managing director, in guiding the affairs of this bank, and I wish to say here through this guidance of yours, less challenges have been faced. Officially the bank clocked 26 years of its existence, we should celebrate this with love and affection, and give thanks to God for bringing us this success.”

He added that this is a bank that grows to operate 18 branches across the length and breadth of the country and branded the biggest bank in the industry. “We must always say this with pride that this is a bank that leads while others follow when it comes to the introduction of innovative technological banking products and services in the Gambian market.”

He also showed appreciation and special thanks to their shareholders who have found time in their busy schedules to attend this important meeting.