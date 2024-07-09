NAM takes free health screening to Banjul North

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The National Assembly member for Banjul North, Honourable Modou Lamin Bah, has partnered with Innovarx Global Health and conducted a free health screening for the people of Banjul North.

The activity took place on Saturday at the Campamma ward, which is among the three wards that constitute his constituency, with a promise of rolling it out to the entire words.

Hon. Bah explained that many people do not have time and do not create time to go for medical check ups at the hospital, as a result of which he deems it necessary to take free medical service to the doorsteps of his people.

He added: “Health is indeed our priority as a representative and we will try by all means to make sure that our people are healthy because we believe a healthy nation is a developed nation. A healthy nation is a progressive nation and sustainable nation. Initiatives like this, are very important and I will want my fellow honourable members to emulate because it’s just a matter of going to the stakeholders and discuss with them”.

The screening was based on areas such as: diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

People living in that area welcomed the initiative by showing up, to know their health status on the above-mentioned areas. Among them included pregnant women, children, youth and elderly.

The clinical operations manager at Innovarx, Betty V. Gomez, expressed excitement and gratitude for the collaboration, emphasising that, it is part of their corporate social responsibility to make sure people know their health statuses.

“Whenever a community calls us, we go there and screen them for free because as we all know, there is high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in the Gambia”, she stated.

Meanwhile, Hon.Bah has received commendation from both the Turkish Ambassador in the Gambia, Türker Oba and the Youth Councillor for Banjul City Council Abdoulie Krubally, who were also present at the event.