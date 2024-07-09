Cabinet endorses key papers on disaster management, sports development

- Advertisement -

By Zainab Jobarteh

On Thursday, 4th July 2024, Cabinet held a meeting at State House in Banjul. In a subsequent briefing to journalists, the Hon. Minister of Information, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, announced the endorsement of two papers presented by the Vice President, Mohammed BS Jallow, and the Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie.

Dr. Ceesay disclosed that the Vice President presented an information paper detailing the successful acquisition of project funding from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA). This funding is earmarked to support households severely impacted by the 2022 flood. The project aims to provide nutritional aid to malnourished children affected by the disaster, addressing food insecurity in The Gambia. Additionally, it includes measures to assess and strengthen the resilience of flood-prone areas to mitigate the impact of potential future floods.

“The project funded by ECOWAS is a significant step in supporting flood disaster victims, particularly by providing nutrition for malnourished children and enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities,” Dr. Ceesay stated.

Further, the Hon. Minister of Information announced that Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie presented a paper seeking Cabinet’s ratification of an agreement to host the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A headquarters in The Gambia.

“The establishment of the WAFU Zone A headquarters in The Gambia is a significant achievement that will boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and elevate The Gambia’s status as a hub for multinational institutions,” Dr. Ceesay highlighted.

He added that the initiative will also provide substantial support for the development of sports in The Gambia.

The Cabinet’s endorsement of these two papers underscores the government’s commitment to addressing both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term developmental goals.