Trust Bank gives D2,150,000 worth of items to hospitals

By Olimatou Coker

Indigenous Gambian bank, Trust Bank Gambia Limited last week conducted its annual donations and tour of The Gambia’s medical facilities, handing over D2,150,000 worth of life-saving medical and related items to major hospitals in the country.

The items are both consumables and health care and facility improvements materials, which were bought for the beneficiary facilities following a needs assessment exercise. This benevolence forms part of the many interventions carried out by the Bank as its social corporate responsibility.

The beneficiary facilities include: D300,000 for EFSTH – Dialysis Unit; D250,000 for Tanka-Tanka Psychiatric Hospital; D200,000 for Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital; D200,000 for Kanifing General Hospital; D250,000 for Farafenni General Hospital; D200,000 for Essau District Hospital; D200,000 for Basse General Hospital; D200,000 for Bwiam General Hospital; D200,000 for Bansang Hospital; and D150,000 for Soma District Hospital.

At Tanka Tanka, Omar Mboob, the Deputy Managing Director of Trust Bank, said this year, they are pleased to contribute a total of D2,150,000 to support the vital work being done.

“We have worked closely with your team to identify the most pressing needs, ensuring that this donation is meaningful and impactful. We trust that this contribution will aid in making your work easier and more effective. We recognise that mental health care requires more than just financial resources; it requires compassion, dedication, and long-term commitment, which you and your team exemplify every day.”

DMD Mboob, added that mental health is a critical and often overlooked aspect of healthcare, but the importance of mental well-being cannot be overstated.

Mental health illnesses can affect anyone, regardless of age, background, or circumstances. Whether it is depression, anxiety or other mental health disorders, these conditions often push individuals into their darkest moments, where they feel isolated, hopeless, and vulnerable.

Speaking at the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Mboob said the partnership is a testament to the strength of collaboration between the bank and many healthcare providers in the country in their bid to contribute to building a healthier and more resilient society.

“We are committed to continuing this partnership with Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, and we encourage open communication to ensure that our support is directed in the most effective and impactful way,” he said.

Bakary Camara, the Matron of Tanka Tanka Psychiatrist Hospital thanked Trust Bank for the donation.

He said the bank has been supporting the hospital since 2009 which shows its dedication to support the fight against mental health.

He said the donation will have a meaningful impact in the psychiatrist hospital which is facing resource constraints. He further added that the donation the hospital receives from entities like Trust Bank is what is making treatment possible. He described the donation as “a life line” for patients admitted at the hospital. He said the contributions are making significant differences and therefore called on the bank to continue the support.

Mamadi Cham, the Chief Executive Officer of Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, said Trust Bank is one of the prominent donors to the hospital. CEO Cham called the donation a timely intervention and called on other banks and entities to emulate Trust Bank in supporting hospitals because the government alone cannot do so. “Therefore,” he added, “such donations will aid government’s efforts to deliver qualified health care to Gambians.”

Amadou Jallow, the officer-in-charge of Soma Hospital, thanked Trust Bank and assured them that the donated items will be put to good use to enhance service delivery.

“The donation marks a step forward in addressing healthcare challenges in the Lower River Region and highlights the critical role of public-private partnerships in advancing community health services,” he lauded.

From Bundung, Kanifing General Hospital and EFSTH, the team went around the country from the 9th to 12th December to hand over the donations to hospitals and health facilities.