Gambian NAM on advocacy, partnership visit to Canada

By Lamin Cham

Gibbi Mballow, the National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladu West, has arrived in Canada today at the start of a ten-day visit organised by long-term Gambian Canada resident Ahmad Gitteh in collaboration with the Canadian Mission in Dakar.

During his visit, Mballow will hold high-level meetings and strategic discussions with key Canadian stakeholders aimed at fostering stronger bilateral ties and advancing mutual objectives.

His activities will include a meeting with leaders of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), a national organisation representing over 2,100 municipalities across Canada.

This meeting is premised on a shared commitment to enhancing local governance and municipal partnerships between the two countries

The Lower Fulladu NAM will also meet with the Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association, a group comprising members of the Canadian Senate and Parliament, dedicated to building and strengthening ties between Canada and African nations.

Mballow will also hold discussions with senior officials from the Africa Division of Global Affairs Canada, focusing on development priorities and diplomatic collaboration.

Significantly, Mballow is set to meet with Greg Fergus, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, the first black speaker in Canadian history.

The organiers of the trip said Mballow’s visit will strengthen the longstanding friendship between Canada and The Gambia, foster dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding on critical issues of governance, development, and shared prosperity.