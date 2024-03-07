Trust Bank gives over D80,000 to 10 outstanding students

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Trust Bank Gambia on Monday held its 19th edition of the Excellence in the Millennium Award ceremony for the ten most outstanding students of the Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination Class of 2023, held at Donas hotel in Senegambia.

The best 10 students were Awa Kebba Bojang of Gambia Methodist Academy, Isatou O Koma of Anne Marie Javouhey, Adama Bojang of Sukuta Wannsee Upper Basic School, Aminata Cham, Abba Mendy and Ebrima Jaiteh of St Therese’s Upper Basic School, Amadou Jallow, Haddy Touray, and Yusupha Marong of Mansa Colley, Joanna Victoria Consenson Gomez of New Life.

Each of the ten students received a new tablet, certificate and D15,000.

Awa Bojang, the student with the best result, was awarded an additional cash of D10,000 in recognition of her excellent performance in the examination.

Gambia Methodist Academy received D20,000 and a certificate as the school that produced the highest number of awardees in the 12-year period of the award, as well as received an additional D10,000 for producing the most outstanding student in the 2023 Class. And D25,000 goes to Mansa Colley which has the highest awardees.

Speaking, Claudiana Cole, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, said this is the first step to succeess for this 10 awardees. “There are many more steps ahead of you all but am happy that you also been reminded that you need to be focused, discipline, to have a good conduct, good character and to continue to work hard”.

She thanked the Trust Bank family for the support.

Njilan Senghore, the managing director, said this award is not just a recognition of the students’ academic excellence but also a celebration of their character and commitment to making a positive difference in lives.

“You have demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond what is expected of you, and you have shown that you have the skills and determination to make an impact”.

She also urged the students to continue striving for excellence in their chosen fields. “Our country needs people like you who are constantly pushing themselves to be their best to make a positive change”.

Muhammad Jabbie, chairperson, Conference of Principals, advised students to stay away from drugs, especially the recent one wreaking havoc, kush.

“We are proud of the bank. You have chosen the right path, you have chosen the right project to help our Gambian children”.