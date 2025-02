- Advertisement -

Gambia Under-17 star Francis Gomez has arrived in Denmark for a one-month stay and trials at AC Horsens.

Managed by Sheriff Jarju of Ebanor Sports, Gomez is drawing lots of interest, with teams like Rukh FC and FK Sarajevo showing strong interest.

As recent as last Saturday, he was on target in Sibanor’s 2-1 win over Siffoe United.

Source: Gambian players abroad