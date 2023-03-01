U-20 AFCON ENTERS QUARTERFINAL

Gambia in pole position for semis in clash with South Sudan

Following what has been an exciting and action-packed group stage of the TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, eight countries have secured passage to the Quarterfinal phases of the competition.

The Group stages concluded on Monday night and saw Tunisia and Benin as the last two countries to book their place.

The Quarter-finals will be played between Thursday 02 and Friday 03 February 2023.

On Thursday, Senegal is taking on Benin at the Cairo International Stadium at 16h00 local time (14h00 GMT).

The Teranga Lion Cubs have been a dominant force in the tournament so far, winning all three matches in Group A with striker Pape Diop leading the scorers’ chart with four goals.

The second quarter-final game, also on Thursday, will see Uganda taking on Nigeria at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia at 19h00 local time (17h00 GMT).

The Hippos of Uganda topped their group with one win and two draws, while Nigeria finished second in their group with two wins and a loss. Both teams will be eager to secure their spot in the semi-finals, and fans can expect a fiercely contested match.

On Friday, The Gambia and South Sudan will clash at Haras El Hodoud Stadium in Alexandria (16h00 local time, 14h00 GMT). The Gambia finished first in their group with three wins, while South Sudan qualified for the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams. The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to make it to the last four.

The final fixture of the quarterfinals will see Congo take on Tunisia at Cairo International Stadium (19h00 local time, 17h00 GMT). Congo finished second in Group B with one win and two draws, while Tunisia finished in Group C with one win and a draw.

All semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.