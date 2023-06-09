U-20 CAPTAIN SAINE SEALS 4-YEAR PERMANENT DEAL AT AC HORSENS

Young Scorpions captain Alagie Saine has signed a permanent four-year deal with Danish side AC Horsens. Saine, who until the permanent deal was on loan with the club, captained the Young Scorpions to a second place finish at the Afcon earlier this year and also more recently, a last 16 finish at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Argentina.

Known for his agility, resilience and leadership qualities on and off the pitch, Saine signed from Falcons in The Gambia’s first division league.

“I thank AC Horsens for trusting me. All I could do now is to continue working hard to help the team achieve our planned objectives in the project,” Saine said afterwards.

Falcons coach Lamin Sanneh added: “It’s a proud moment for me as a person. At club level, it speaks volumes of the collective work we do with our players. Alagie has been under my guidance since coming from provincial Gambia [Farafenni]. He is more than a player to me, but a little brother and I’ll go the extra mile to see him succeed in football. So this step is a monumental one and I am over the moon.”

Following his return from the World Cup, Saine is expected to travel back to Denmark at the end of the month to start preparations for the upcoming season.

GFF media