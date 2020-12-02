22 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
Editor's Choice

U-20s’ journey is no child’s play

10
- Advertisement -

The dramatic story of the Gambia Under-20 footballers in the just ended Wafu Zone A tournament marks a return of the good old days in Gambian youth football, the mid and late 2000s. Those years, marked by two continental Under-17 titles in the space of four years remains the glorious days of Gambian football. The country just burst onto the podium picking her first title in 2005 when even her ability to successfully host the tourney was in doubt, let alone to win the cup. The continent watched with amazement   as the tiny nation announced its arrival on the continental stage. But while most regarded that as a fluke, helped by an excited gigantic home crowd, the Baby Scorpions as the Under 17 is known, put up and even more flamboyant show in the world series in Peru, beating Brazil on the pitch and highjacking a plane en route, forcing the world to take stock.

 

- Advertisement -

The country picked a second continental title in Algeria and became former President Jammeh’s millionaires. Excitement was in the air and even though the senior national team could not come near the achievements of the younger boys, the Gambian fans had always believed the big day will come. It is yet to come but because we have to get to the club of the big boys, the CAN to come full circle.

 

Having said that, the second Wafu title and the ticket to the next Africa Under-20 is a laudable achievement about which the country is proud. The fact should not be overlooked that the victory at Wafu was also more of an individual brilliance by Coach Matar Mboge who saw his team’s 5-1 first match defeat against Senegal as a set back and not a march through the exit door. His ability to regroup and inspire his team to lay hands on the ultimate prize, his second in two years, is commendable. With qualification now secured for the Africa Under -20, Matar Mboge must again realise that his job is cut out for him already. The Gambia’s history in this championship is impressive having taken bronze and making an appearance at the world series.

 

The next step should be closer to the final in Mauritania next year. In this crusade, Matar and his team need the utmost attention and support from the Gambia Football Federation and the Gambia government in particular. The mission should be accomplished with everyone on board. Securing qualification to the African youth championship with a potential to reach the world championship is no mean feat and surely, not a child’s play.  While we join the entire country in welcoming the boys as Wafu champions, we wish coach Matar Mboge and his lads greater success in Mauritania next year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew bill tabled to remove sub-standard universities, colleges
Next articleGambian president Adama Barrow has to read the Wuhan-files
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Editor's Choice

On child begging: a nation guilty of endangering children

The Gambia's previous gains in eradicating child begging are in serious threat of a roll back. Subjecting children to street begging, at times in harsh...
Read more
Editor's Choice

Back-way is back. So are the deaths

In December 2019, when preparations for Christmas and New Year were in full swing, Gambians woke up to the biggest boat tragedy in the...
Read more
Editor's Choice

The world admired US for long. Now we pity it

The Great Democratic United States of America is embarrassingly gumming its grip on its new-found status-laughing stock- as it threateningly regresses from beacon of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

U20

ROUSING WELCOME FOR U-20

The Gambia Under-20 football team arrived home to a tumultuous welcome yesterday as fans thronged roadside to greet the parading players in their bus. The...
untit 1

Entangled: Bamba and Real Madrid

muhammed

The Faraba incident

parties 1

NAM CALLS FOR COALITION TO REMOVE BARROW

mambury

Finance Minister feels NAMs loan scheme ‘not ideal’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions