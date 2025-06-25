UDP at a crossroads: Can the party survive its internal wrangling?

- Advertisement -

By Salifu Manneh

The United Democratic Party (UDP), once seen as a symbol of resilience and opposition strength in The Gambia, is now facing a severe internal crisis that threatens to undo years of political hard work and loyalty. Long-simmering tensions have exploded into the public domain, exposing fractures within the party’s leadership and leaving many wondering if the UDP can weather this storm.

In recent weeks, headlines have been dominated by Kebba Madi Bojang’s defection and the unveiling of his breakaway political movement. The timing of this political development is notable—it coincides with a surge of public disputes and behind-the-scenes battles within the UDP camp. Whether by coincidence or not, the optics suggest a party on the brink of fragmentation, struggling to hold itself together amid leadership uncertainty and competing ambitions.

While internal differences are expected in any political party, the UDP’s failure to address factionalism, define a clear leadership succession, and manage internal disputes has led to widespread disillusionment. The situation is further complicated by the party’s executive’s lack of clear communication, leaving members and supporters in the dark.

This is not the first time the UDP has faced a crisis. During the Jammeh regime, the party endured oppression and exile, emerging each time stronger and more determined. But today’s challenge is different. It is not the product of external repression—an internal implosion—a crisis of trust, vision, and discipline.

The UDP still has a chance to save itself—but only if it acts decisively and with political maturity. Here are some steps the party leadership should consider:

The Way Forward!

1. Call for an Urgent Party Congress: An extraordinary party congress must address the leadership issue head-on. This should be a platform for open debate, reconciliation, and agreement on the way forward.

2. Develop a Transparent Succession Plan: Much of the current tension stems from ambiguity over who will lead the party into the next election. The leadership must communicate clearly and democratically determine the party’s future flag bearer.

3. Promote Internal Dialogue and Mediation: The UDP needs stronger internal mechanisms to manage disputes and grievances. Creating independent mediation committees within the party could prevent issues from spilling into the public sphere.

4. Embrace Generational Renewal: It is time to bring young, competent leaders into key decision-making roles. This will energise the party and show it is serious about the future.

5. Reaffirm Core Values and Party Unity: Above all, the UDP must recommit to its founding principles—justice, democracy, and service to the Gambian people. This cannot be just rhetoric; it must be visible in the party’s actions.

6. Leverage Ousainu Darboe’s Influence Wisely: Darboe’s leadership has been central to the UDP story. Whether he chooses to continue or hand over the reins, it must be done clearly and in the best interest of the party and the country.

The political wrangling within the UDP is not just an internal party matter—it reflects the broader political culture in The Gambia, where personal ambition often trumps collective responsibility. The UDP now faces a simple choice: continue infighting and decline, or rise to the occasion and provide the leadership many Gambians still believe it is capable of.

The Gambia deserves a credible and united opposition. The UDP still has the potential to be that force—but only if it puts its house in order, places the national interest above egos, and rallies behind a shared vision for change.

The clock is ticking.

