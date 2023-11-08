UDP’s petition against political advisers mentioned at Supreme Court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow and a panel of four other judges, continued sittings yesterday over the petition filed by Ebrima Dibba and the United Democratic Party against five appointees as political advisers by President Barrow. The petitioners want the Supreme Court to declare that the appointments of the advisers are unconstitutional because they are executive members of political parties.

The applicants Ebrima Dibba and the UDP sued Lamin Cham, Dodou Sanno, Henry Gomez, Lamin Saidy, Sulayman Camara, the Public Service Commission and the Attorney General.

At yesterday’s sitting, the Supreme Court ordered the applicants’ counsel, A.N.M. Ousainu Darboe to file statement of case in all the five cases and verifying affidavits before adjourning the matter for further mentioning.