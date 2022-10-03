UEFA ORGANISES LEADERSHIP TRAINING FOR GFF EXCO, SMT

- Advertisement -

The European football governing body, UEFA, through its UEFA Assist Program, on Saturday began a two-day leadership retreat for members of the executive committee and the senior management of The Gambia Football Federation at Metzy Hotel in Kololi.

The opening ceremony was chaired by the first Vice President Mr. Bakary K. Jammeh, who deputized for the president.

The UEFA experts have been in the country since Wednesday and for the last few days have been meeting with the various football stakeholders on their general opinions about football in The Gambia. The stakeholders they met include the government, players, club and coaching officials amongst a host others.