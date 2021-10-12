UNDER PRESSURE SCORPIONS FACE SOUTH SUDAN TODAY

The Gallant Scorpions go into action today against South Sudan needing to ward off the near confidence crisis that gripped Gambians still perplexed by the humiliating 7-2 defeat against Morocco’s Under- 23.

The subsequent 2-1 defeat against Sierra Leone did not calm fans’ nerves either. Tonight’s clash against South Sudan is the last engagement for the Gambia in this one-week camp in Morocco called to prepare for the Afcon in Cameroon.

Both Coach Saintfiet and his senior players have assured fans to be calm arguing that the results may be disappointing but not an indication of total doom ahead of a major tournament just three months away.

But the coach and his boys are aware of the growing concern of the fans who argued he must now begin to graduate from his experimentation with the players to determine a selection strong enough to form the nuclei of his final list for Cameroon.

South Sudan drew Sierra Leone-1-1 in their encounter at the same camp and a made a meal of it by celebrating widely. They would be buoyed by that experience to fight for victory tonight. Tom Saintfiet better be aware.

Kick – off is 15.30pm.