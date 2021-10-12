31.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...
Sports

UNDER PRESSURE SCORPIONS FACE SOUTH SUDAN TODAY

UNDER PRESSURE SCORPIONS FACE SOUTH SUDAN TODAY

55

The Gallant Scorpions go into action today against South Sudan needing to ward off the near confidence crisis that gripped Gambians still perplexed by the humiliating 7-2 defeat against Morocco’s Under- 23.

The subsequent 2-1 defeat against Sierra Leone did not calm fans’ nerves either. Tonight’s clash against South Sudan is the last engagement for the Gambia in this one-week camp in Morocco called to prepare for the Afcon in Cameroon.

Both Coach Saintfiet and his senior players have assured fans to be calm arguing that the results may be disappointing but not an indication of total doom ahead of a major tournament just three months away.

But the coach and his boys are aware of the growing concern of the fans who argued he must now begin to graduate from his experimentation with the players to determine a selection strong enough to form the nuclei of his final list for Cameroon.

South Sudan drew Sierra Leone-1-1 in their encounter at the same camp and a made a meal of it by celebrating widely. They would be buoyed by that experience to fight for victory tonight. Tom Saintfiet better be aware.

Kick – off is 15.30pm. 

Previous articleThe two faces of Mile II Central Prisons: The Heaven of Satan, The Hell of God
Next articleLetters to the Editor
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

JAMMEH VICTIMS ASK BARROW TO RESIGN OVER KANILAI VISIT

By Omar Bah The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations has asked President Adama Barrow to resign over his 'insensitive' visit to former...

PAP leader to go independent after party fails to register

Daughter testifies against mother in child abuse case

GANU set for countrywide tour

Woman charged with trafficking in persons

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions
Translate »