Understanding Shaban: Its spiritual significance, celebratory practices, and the Night of Forgiveness (Laylat al-Bara’ah)

By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussaini

Shaban is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It holds special significance in Islam as it precedes the holy month of Ramadan. Below is a detailed explanation of its meaning, the last Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) teachings about Shaban, and how Muslims observe this month:

Meaning of Shaban

The word “Shaban” comes from the Arabic root “sha’aba,” which means “to disperse” or “to separate.” It is said that the month was named Shaban because the Arabs would disperse in search of water or prepare for upcoming battles during this time. In the Islamic context, Shaban is a month of spiritual preparation and reflection before Ramadan.

What the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) said About Shaban

The last Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasised the importance of Shaban and encouraged Muslims to use this month for good deeds and preparation for Ramadan. Some key teachings include:

1. Fasting in Shaban:

The last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to fast frequently during Shaban, more than in any other month except Ramadan.

Aisha (RA), the wife of the Prophet, reported: “I never saw the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) fast for an entire month except Ramadan, and I never saw him fast more than he did in Shaban.”* (Sahih Bukhari and Muslim)

The last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also said: “Shaban is a month between Rajab and Ramadan that people neglect. In it, deeds are raised to the Lord of the Worlds, so I love that my deeds be raised while I am fasting.”* (Sunan an-Nasa’i)

2. The Night of Bara’ah (Laylatul Bara’ah):

The 15th night of Shaban is known as Laylatul Bara’ah(Night of Forgiveness) or

Shab-e-Barat (in some cultures). The Prophet (PBUH) mentioned: “Allah Almighty looks at His creation on the 15th night of Shaban and forgives all of them except the polytheist and the one who harbors hatred.” (Ibn Majah)

Muslims are encouraged to seek forgiveness, pray, and engage in acts of worship on this night.

3. Preparation for Ramadan:

Shaban serves as a spiritual warm-up for Ramadan. The last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used this month to increase his worship, fasting, and good deeds in anticipation of Ramadan.

How Muslims celebrate Shaban

Muslims observe Shaban in various ways, focusing on worship, reflection, and preparation for Ramadan. Here are some common practices:

1. Fasting:

Many Muslims fast during Shaban, especially on the 13th, 14th, and 15th days of the month, following the example of the Prophet (PBUH).

Fasting in Shaban helps Muslims prepare physically and spiritually for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

2. Night Prayers (Qiyamul Layl):

Muslims increase their night prayers during Shaban, especially on the 15th night (Laylatul Bara’ah). They seek forgiveness, recite the Quran, and make dua (supplications).

3. Seeking forgiveness:

The 15th night of Shaban is considered a night of mercy and forgiveness. Muslims pray for forgiveness for their sins and for the well-being of their families and communities.

4. Charity and good deeds:

Muslims increase their acts of charity and kindness during Shaban, following the Prophet’s (PBUH) example of generosity and compassion.

5. Reflection and Self-Assessment:

Shaban is a time for Muslims to reflect on their lives, assess their spiritual progress, and set goals for Ramadan. It is a month of self-improvement and renewal.

6. Cultural celebrations:

In some cultures, such as South Asia, the 15th night of Shaban (Shab-e-Barat) is celebrated with special prayers, lighting lamps, and preparing sweets. Families gather to pray and remember their deceased loved ones.

Key points to remember

Shaban is a month of spiritual preparation for Ramadan.

The Prophet (PBUH) fasted frequently during Shaban and encouraged Muslims to do the same.

The 15th night of Shaban (Laylatul Bara’ah) is a night of forgiveness and mercy.

Muslims observe Shaban by fasting, praying, seeking forgiveness, and performing good deeds.

Shaban is a significant month in the Islamic calendar, serving as a bridge between the sacred month of Rajab and the blessed month of Ramadan.

While it is not as widely highlighted as Ramadan or the two eids, several important Islamic events and practices are associated with Shaban. Below is a detailed explanation of the key events and their significance:

1. The 15th Night of Shaban (Laylatul Bara’ah or Shab-e-Barat)

Date: The night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban.

Significance: This night is known as the Night of Forgiveness or Night of Records. It is believed that on this night, Allah (SWT) decides the fate of individuals for the coming year, forgives sins, and answers prayers.

Last Prophet’s Teachings: The Last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: *”Allah looks at His creation on the 15th night of Shaban and forgives all of them except the polytheist and the one who harbors hatred.”(Ibn Majah)

Practices

Muslims spend the night in prayer, recitation of the Qur’an, and making dua (supplications).

They seek forgiveness for their sins and pray for their families, loved ones, and the entire Ummah.

In some cultures, such as South Asia, people visit graves, light lamps, and distribute sweets.

2. Change of the Qibla

Event: The Qibla (direction of prayer) was changed from Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to the Kaaba in Makkah during the month of Shaban, in the second year after the Hijra (migration to Madinah).

Significance: This event marked a pivotal moment in Islamic history, as the Kaaba became the central focus of Muslim worship, symbolizing the unity of the Ummah.

3. Fasting in Shaban

Event: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) fasted frequently during Shaban, more than in any other month except Ramadan.

Significance: Fasting in Shaban serves as a spiritual preparation for Ramadan. It helps Muslims build discipline and increase their devotion.

Hadith: Aisha (RA) reported: *”I never saw the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) fast for an entire month except Ramadan, and I never saw him fast more than he did in Shaban.”* (Sahih Bukhari and Muslim)

4. Revelation of the command to fast in Ramadan

Event: The command to fast during Ramadan was revealed in the month of Shaban, in the second year after the Hijra.

Significance: This marked the beginning of Ramadan as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

5. Birth of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (RA)

Event: According to some traditions, Hussain ibn Ali (RA), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was born on the 5th of Shaban.

Significance: Hussain (RA) is a highly revered figure in Islam, known for his sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala. His birth is celebrated by many Muslims, particularly in Shia communities.

6. Preparation for Ramadan

Event: Shaban is a month of spiritual preparation for Ramadan.

Significance: Muslims use this month to increase their worship, reflect on their lives, and set goals for Ramadan. It is a time to cleanse the heart and mind in anticipation of the holy month.

7. Raising of Deeds to Allah (SWT)

Event: It is believed that deeds are raised to Allah (SWT) during Shaban.

Significance: The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Shaban is a month between Rajab and Ramadan that people neglect. In it, deeds are raised to the Lord of the Worlds, so I love that my deeds be raised while I am fasting.”* (Sunan an-Nasa’i)

Practice: Muslims strive to perform good deeds, increase their worship, and seek Allah’s pleasure during this month.

8. Cultural celebrations (Shab-e-Barat)

Event: In many Muslim cultures, the 15th night of Shaban (Shab-e-Barat) is celebrated with special prayers, family gatherings, and acts of charity.

Significance: This night is seen as an opportunity to seek forgiveness, remember deceased loved ones, and strengthen family and community bonds.

Summary of key events in Shaban

Laylatul Bara’ah: 15th Night of Shaban, Night of Forgiveness; deeds are recorded, and prayers are answered.

Change of the Qibla : 2nd Year after Hijra Qibla changed from Jerusalem to Makkah.

Fasting in Shaban: Throughout Shaban Spiritual preparation for Ramadan.

Revelation of Ramadan Fast 2nd Year after Hijra Command to fast in Ramadan was revealed.

Birth of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (R.A):5th of Shaban (traditions) | Celebration of the birth of the Last Prophet Muhammad PBUH grandson.

Raising of Deeds: Throughout Shaban deeds are raised to Allah (SWT).

Cultural celebrations: 15th Night of Shaban acts of worship, charity, and family gatherings.

Shaban is a month of immense spiritual significance, offering Muslims the opportunity to prepare for Ramadan, seek forgiveness, and increase their worship.