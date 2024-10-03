UNDP, partners launch new security sector reform project

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP yesterday launched a new $3 million security sector reform project aimed at sustaining the Gambia’s peaceful transition by supporting the implementation of the security sector reform (SSR) strategy.

The 3- year project funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund targets security institutions including the Gambia Armed Forces, Gambia Police Force, Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Gambia Immigration Department.

The UNDP resident representative Mandisa Mashologu said at the launching that a key component of the project is the promotion of gender-responsive reforms within the security sector, ensuring that the rule of law and human rights are upheld.

She revealed that women’s participation in the Gambian security sector is limited, often due to “entrenched social and cultural” norms. “This project aims to address these barriers head-on, ensuring that women are not only included but empowered to participate fully in decision-making and leadership roles within the security sector,” Mandisa added.

“Together, we will work diligently to ensure that our security sector not only adheres to international standards but also embodies the principles of accountability, public service, and responsiveness to the needs of all citizens,” she said.

For his part, Karl-Frederick Paul, UN Resident Coordinator to The Gambia said the overarching goal of this project is to build strong, accountable and effective security institutions that safeguard the human rights aspirations of the Gambian people. “Our commitment to this ideal is especially crucial for conflict prevention and for sustaining peace. Together with the Government of The Gambia we embark on this journey to ensure that security sector reform is not only about strengthening institutions but also enhancing the relationship between the security sectors and the citizens that they serve,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Pateh Jah, representing the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, Salimatta Touray said there is no doubt that effective security institutions are very crucial for “peace, development and freedom.”

He expressed appreciation to the UNDP, UNHCHR, UNODC and other agencies for their support to the government in its security sector reform journey.