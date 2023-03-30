UTG inks agreement with 3DGam

By Oumie Mendy

University of The Gambia School of Education (EDUSA) Wednesday inked an agreement with 3DGam foundation, a component of 3DGlobal.

The agreement seeks to establish a partnership between EDUSA and 3DGam designed to address the challenges faced by students in accessing educational development in the university.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bubacarr Marreh, a representative of 3DGam said the company is delighted to sign such an agreement geared towards providing quality educational support to Gambian students.

Yaya Bojang, secretary general of EDUSA, said the association will not relent in seeking support and collaboration from stakeholders for the benefit of students.

“We are committed to entering into more partnerships with individuals and organisations that are willing to support students in their educational development,” he said.

While assuring 3DGam that the equipment and any future benefits will be put into good use, Bojang said the student will eventually be the prime benefactors of the agreement.

The EDUSA president Alasan Bah commended 3DGam for partnership.