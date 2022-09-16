UZF extends food stuff to flood victims

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

United Zone Fulbeh (UZF) in collaboration with Evergencia Fondo Alaves, and Haaly Pular of Victoria Gasteiz in The Gambia, over the weekend presented food items worth over 1,500 Euros to support flood victims in the Kanifing Municipality as part of their humanitarian support.

The ceremony was held at Tallinding South Councilor’s office in Buffer Zone.

- Advertisement -

Talking to journalists, Mamadou L. Jallow, President of United Zone Fulbeh revealed that organisation is a charity and cultural association that comes to support communities that fall into this nature.

“This time around, the association gathered more funds to support those who were affected by the flood disaster,” he said.

According to the president his association is expected to support over 2000 victims. “We did this in order to support the community, and this is not the first time,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Fatoumata Binta Bah, a member for United Zone Fulbeh disclosed that her association comes to intervene and support communities.

“We had partnership with Haaly Pular in Spain that came with the idea of helping people.”

Karamo Ceesay, Councilor for Tallinding South, commended the United Zone Fulbeh for supporting the victims, adding that this is a good move for the country. “I also thank the association for using my center for the distribution.”

Musa Badjie, National Assembly Member for Tallinding, said: “Few weeks ago, I received a message from the United Zone Fulbeh informing me about their initiative to contribute their quota in alleviating the flood victims, and today we are here to witness that. This is a good initiative, and I therefore thank the association for giving such a support to the victims”.

The items donated included 25kg bag of rice, sugar and other food items.