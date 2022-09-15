GAMBIA WORKING ON REGAINING OPERATIONS OF WAFU A SECRETARIAT

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) which recently assumed the presidency of the West Africa Football Union Wafu Zone A, is reported to be working on restoring the operations of the Zone’s bureau in Banjul.

The Gambia plays host to the bureau located in Bakoteh since 2014 with former GFA secretary general Jammeh EK Bojang as executive director.

However since Bojang left and was replaced by Cape Verdean Giani Melo, in 2020, the operations of the bureau had been moved to Senegal in Fifa’s West Africa office housed at the Senegalese Football Federation’s headquarters. At the Wafu Zone A assembly in Cape Verde last year, the regional body took some very key decisions about Wafu A Secretariat in Banjul. The assembly decided that the Secretariat will remain in The Gambia. However, the office would require refurbishment. Meanwhile, the Director will be hosted at the FIFA Office in Dakar, Senegal, while they work on funds to upgrade The Gambia office soonest. Mr Melo too has since left to be Caf’s head of school football.

His replacement, a Senegalese is running the bureau as acting executive director until Caf appoints a full time director.

However, according to reliable sources the GFF is working on bringing back the operation of the bureau to Banjul, the seat of the secretariat.

”The secretariat is still officially in Banjul. It is only the operations that have been moved to Dakar. What we are working on is to explore means of getting the bureau to work as a full-fledged Wafu Zone A secretariat, ” a senior placed source within the GFF told The Standard.