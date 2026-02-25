Vendors protest eviction from Jerma Hotel Highway

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Taxi drivers, garage operators, and vendors along the Jerma Hotel Highway have expressed their strong opposition to the GT Board’s recent decision to remove them from their longstanding business locations. The decision has left many residents concerned about the future of their livelihoods.

Morro Bojang, a local garage operator, stated that the area has been central to their survival for years and emphasised that they contribute to government revenue through taxes. “GT Board cannot simply remove us based on oral instructions and threaten to demolish our working space and the vendors nearby,” he said.

Another garage operator echoed these concerns, arguing that their area is not the only one with garage services, as similar facilities exist near other hotels. “Why target us specifically? It’s unfair. If the GT Board had issued a formal notice and offered alternative arrangements, we would have understood and cooperated. But being forcefully removed without conditions is unacceptable,” he said.

Kaddy Sawaneh, who said she had operated her business in the area for decades, noted that she had faced no previous conflicts and credited the garage operators for supporting her in improving her shop. “This is my only source of income. Being forced out without alternatives is deeply worrying,” she said.

Ramou Jeng, a disabled vendor, said the eviction threatens her ability to earn a living independently. “I have always believed I can work without relying on charity. But this decision jeopardises my only source of income,” she said, expressing concern despite previous support from the GT Board.

In a letter addressed to one of the vendors’ seen by The Standard and dated 13th February, GT Board gave the vendors 30 days to vacate the area and that the commissioner of tourism security was informed to take actions accordingly.

Reacting to these allegations, GT Board director general Ida Jeng said the board has “no issues” with the taxi drivers and vendors emphasising their goal is to beautify the area, not to harm businesses.

She argued that current state of the Tourism Development Area is “not very pleasant for guests,” noting issues with dirt and filth which she said prompted the board to convene a meeting with the tourist drivers association.

“We had a meeting with them to explain that we want to clean and beautify the tourism development area. They were very happy and welcomed the idea,” DG Jeng claimed.

She said the vendors were given 30 days to vacate their spots to avoid disrupting their businesses.

Jeng vehemently denied the accusations that a restaurateur influenced the GT Board to remove the vendors. “As we speak, I have not met the owner of that restaurant. And I don’t know who that owner of that restaurant is. I don’t know bribery. I don’t take bribes,” she said.

Famara Sanyang, director of quality control and licensing, said GT Board has “no hidden agenda” stressing that they instructed the vendors and drivers to vacate “simply to bring about a clean, healthy, and beautiful environment” for the tourists and locals.