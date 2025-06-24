Violation of international law and human rights by the US

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

The US Government and its embassy in Banjul are flagrantly violating international law by “suspending or limiting entry and visa issuance to nationals of certain countries.”

The decision is arbitrary, unjustified and lacks any legal basis. The right to migration and movement is guaranteed by international law. The US has no authority to impose a blanket ban on an entire country in the name of combating terrorism, overstay, crime or some other incident. An individual who commits a crime must be held accountable for his or her actions, and no other person should suffer on his or her behalf.

That is collective punishment which is unjustified, unethical and illegal. Since its inception 250 years ago, American citizens as private individuals or public officials or businesses have committed various crimes in foreign countries. From drugs trafficking, illegal entry, corruption to arms trafficking, terrorism and invasions and regime change, American citizens have been found wanting in so many crimes. But no country has ever imposed a blanket ban or suspension or limitations of any kind on all Americans.

Therefore, this decision by the US regime to impose such blanket restrictions on an entire country is unlawful and a blatant violation of human rights.

It is even more scandalous that the US Government is asking individuals to open their social media accounts to ‘public’. The right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed by both American and international law. The US Government has no power to invade the privacy of individuals for any reason.

Hence to demand individuals to effectively submit their social media accounts to the American Regime is an act of surveillance and intrusion intended to infringe on the freedoms of opinion, expression and other civil and political rights of individuals.

There are standard procedures for visa applications which have been adequate and safe. To go further to invade privacy is disproportionate and unfair which must be resisted.

This decision by the Fascist Trump Regime is autocratic, abusive and the international community must confront it. The world cannot afford another fascist regime, especially not the Government the United States becoming one.

African governments and the African Union must come together with one voice and position to demand the US abandon this discriminatory, illegal and abusive policy. The AU and its member states must be prepared to take retaliatory measures should the US Regime refuse to abandon their illegal and discriminatory policy.

Boycott the US