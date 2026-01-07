Well done DLEAG

- Advertisement -

The recent raids by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG), which led to the seizure of substantial quantities of illicit substances, are a stark reminder that the fight against drugs remains one of the most complex and persistent challenges facing our society.

While such operations deserve commendation, they also expose the depth of the problem and the limitations of relying solely on enforcement-led approaches.

Drug trafficking is not merely a criminal enterprise; it is sustained by poverty, unemployment, weak border controls, corruption, and a growing demand among vulnerable populations.

For many young people, drugs are both an escape from harsh socio-economic realities and, tragically, a source of income. This reality complicates the work of law enforcement agencies, who are often under-resourced and forced to operate in environments where traffickers are well-funded, organised, and adaptable.

Moreover, the drug menace thrives on networks that stretch beyond national borders. Raids and seizures, though necessary, often address the symptoms rather than the root causes. As long as demand remains high and alternative livelihoods scarce, traffickers will continue to find ways to replenish what is seized. The cycle of arrest, seizure, and re-emergence thus persists, sometimes breeding public cynicism about the effectiveness of the war on drugs.

The way forward must therefore be holistic. Strong law enforcement must be matched with robust prevention strategies. This includes sustained public education on the dangers of drug abuse, especially in schools and communities, as well as accessible rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for users. Economic empowerment, job creation, and skills training are equally vital in reducing the allure of the drug trade.

In addition, regional and international cooperation should be strengthened to disrupt cross-border trafficking networks. Transparency and accountability within enforcement agencies are also crucial to maintaining public trust.

Ultimately, fighting drugs is not just the responsibility of the DLEA or the government alone. It is a collective struggle that requires community vigilance, social investment, and a clear commitment to addressing the conditions that allow the drug menace to flourish.

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia is to be commended but also urged to work hard to ensure that the drug problem is brought under control.