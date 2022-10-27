WEST COAST ZONAL SUPER CUP SUNDAY

The Regional Zonal football championship in West Coast region proved to be a resounding success last year when it was launched.

Intended to be a pilot project, the organizers got more than they bargained for when unprecedented crowds followed the tourney from town to town across the region generating massive excitement for fans and players. Teams from ten towns in the region took part last year. Gunjur won the maiden title in a final against Sanyang.

The curtain raiser for this year’s edition will take place at the Box Bar in Brikama on Sunday between Gunjur and last year’s semifinalist Brikama. It is organiSed by THE West Coast Regional Zonal Committee. The rest of the fixtures will be issued next week.