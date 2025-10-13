Which teams can qualify for the World Cup in Africa?

- Advertisement -

Ghana

Ghana can seal qualification if it avoids defeat against Comoros irrespective of Madagascar’s result against Mali.

Cape Verde/ Cameroon

A win over Eswatini will take Cape Verde to its maiden World Cup finals. A draw will suffice if Cameroon drops points to Angola at home. Cameroon can qualify with a win only if Cape Verde loses its final group game.

Senegal

Senegal can qualify for its third successive World Cup if it picks up a point against Mauritania thanks to its superior goal difference. Congo will need to beat Sudan and hope Senegal loses its final game.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast will qualify if it beats Kenya in its final match. A draw will suffice if Gabon fails to win versus Burundi.

South Africa/ Benin/ Nigeria

Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers have three teams still in contention for qualification. Nigeria will have to beat Benin by a two-goal margin and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda. Bafana Bafana will need a win and a Benin loss against the Super Eagles. Benin, currently top of the group, can qualify with a point if South Africa fails to win by a two-goal margin.