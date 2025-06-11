Whirlwind week for ECOWAS President Doctor Omar Alieu Touray: Sahel re-engagement, election pacts, and a call for African market access

- Advertisement -

ABUJA, Nigeria – The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray concluded an intense week of high-stakes diplomacy and strategic engagements across West Africa. Dr Touray’s mission was marked by critical re-engagement with the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries, a consensus on Guinea-Bissau’s election timeline, and a strong push for intra-African trade. The demanding schedule, which spanned from May 21st to May 31st, underscored the regional body’s unwavering commitment to its core objectives.

The week commenced on May 21st with a landmark meeting in Bamako, Mali, with the foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger – the three nations that recently announced their withdrawal from Ecowas. This significant re-engagement resulted in a mutual recommitment to safeguarding regional integration gains for West African citizens. Both sides agreed to maintain the status quo regarding free trade and the free movement of people until a new accord is concluded, and pledged to work towards stronger collaboration on peace and security.

Following the Bamako talks, the Ecowas President flew to Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, for crucial consultations with the government, political parties, and other stakeholders. These discussions successfully forged a consensus on the date for the next presidential and legislative elections, set for November 23rd, accompanied by a broader commitment to free, fair, transparent, and inclusive polls.

The diplomatic tour then shifted to Lagos, Nigeria, on May 27th, where the President participated in the vibrant celebrations marking Ecowas’s 50th Anniversary. A highlight of the event was the presence of His Excellency General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State and the sole surviving founding father of Ecowas. At 90 years old, General Gowon’s robust health and sharp recollection of the organisation’s formation served as a profound inspiration, reinforcing confidence in ECOWAS’s enduring vision.

The following day, the Ecowas Commission President spent six hours with business magnate Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the colossal Dangote oil refinery on the outskirts of Lagos. While acknowledging the $20 billion refinery as a testament to Mr Dangote’s faith in Africa and its potential to create opportunities, the President voiced strong concern over the refinery’s limited access to certain African markets. “While the refinery is supplying US and South American markets, it is being denied unfettered access to some markets in Africa by vested interest that is bent on ensuring that Africa continues to import low quality fuel from outside the continent – this must stop!!!” the President emphatically stated, highlighting a critical barrier to regional economic self-sufficiency.

The demanding week culminated on May 31st with the State opening of the Community parliament address at the Ecowas Parliament. Doctor Touray’s 45-minute statement was followed by a diverse array of questions from parliamentarians, covering topics from future relations with the AES, political processes in member states, counter-terrorism strategies, the single currency initiative, regional trade corridors, to climate crises. Despite the traditionally tough questioning from parliamentarians, their overall reaction at the session’s close indicated satisfaction with the responses provided.

The exhaustive itinerary, though physically taxing, underscored the Ecowas Commission’s relentless pursuit of regional peace, integration, and prosperity amidst evolving challenges.