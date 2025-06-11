MUSA DIBAGA SIGNS FOR CRUSADERS

- Advertisement -

By Johnny McNabb

Crusaders have bolstered their goalkeeping options by announcing the arrival of Musa Dibaga on a two-year deal.

The Crusaders Football Club is a semi-professional Northern Irish football club playing in the NIFL Premiership. The club, founded in 1898, is based in north Belfast.

The 6ft 4in stopper joins the club following the expiration of his contract with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Despite hailing from Zaragoza in Spain, the 25-year-old was recently called-up to The Gambia national squad for a World Cup qualification double-header against Kenya and Ivory Coast in March.

His first international call-up came on the back of an impressive stint at Inverness, keeping 14 clean sheets in 32 appearances. His performances earned him a place in the League One Team of the Season, as well as ICT’s Player of the Season award.

He told the club’s social media platforms: “We’re thrilled to bring Musa to Crusaders. He had a fantastic season with Inverness and comes highly recommended. After speaking with him, it was clear that this is the right club for him to continue progressing and achieve his ambitions of playing at the highest level.

“We look forward to seeing him in action next season and have no doubt he’ll be a big success and an instant fan favourite.”

Meanwhile, Dungannon Swifts have added to their squad yet again ahead of their European exploits this summer.

The Irish Cup holders – who have already signed Peter Maguire and Mal Smith in the close season – have now completed a deal for Sean McAllister.

The midfielder makes a return to Stangmore Park after leaving the Swifts for a move to Everton in 2019, although he failed to make a senior appearance for the Toffees and was released in January this year.

McAllister, a former Northern Ireland U21 international, had a brief stint at Marine earlier this year as he continued his rehabilitation from injury at Everton.

The 22-year-old, who also had a time on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle last year, had been training with Rodney McAree’s men after his temporary time at Marine was concluded.

Elsewhere, Coleraine have announced the departure of goalkeeping coach Michael Doherty after more than a decade of service – both as a player and a member of the backroom staff – at The Showgrounds..

newsletter.co.uk