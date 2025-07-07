- Advertisement -

By Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe

When I was growing up, I always felt uncomfortable whenever I saw highly talented Gambians leaving the country and not returning. However, as I experienced my own taste of Gambian adult life, I began to understand why our country’s most intelligent people choose to live abroad and live very private lives.

If you’re looking for a country where people are divided economically, religiously, politically, academically, and professionally, look no further than The Gambia. The only time Gambians seem to unite is when they are destroying or lying against someone. Unfortunately, some Gambians are ungrateful, envious, and divisive. As a result, initiatives aimed at developing the country often remain unfinished. Despite all this– there are still very good and humble Gambians. What happened to the Biri Biri project of forming a team or building a stadium? Was this dream killed?

What has happened to our talented footballers, filmmakers, young leaders, and skilled workers, as well as events like the Open Mic Music Festival? Dead, right? Ever asked what killed them? Could it just be a mere juju buried in someone’s compound somewhere in Pipeline? Ever asked what happened to the young madman walking down the streets of Banjul?

Our focus is only on what we see– but not what happened, how, and why!

After centuries of intellectual progress, Gambians must face a terrible question: who cursed The Gambia? The physicist Alan Lightman wrote: “Are we now descending from light into dark?” Could the dead of the Community of Gambianists Scholars be a similitude? I don’t think so; but Nigerian President Bola Tinibu added: “No matter how short you are, if you get out, you will see the sky.” Whether we continue receiving analyses here or not each one of us is already who you’re from creation. The general goals of Gambians have frequently been obscured by a prevalent culture of superstition, jealously, and envy. The belief in superstition that permeates Gambian society should be at the center of Gambian literature.

Many citizens blame people for their tragedies, frequently ignoring the more concrete causes of their problems. This kind of thinking can create a vicious cycle of blame and hopelessness in which people believe they have no control over their situation. Superstition can cause distrust and division among the public rather than a spirit of cooperation and support. Many successful Gambians failed in many areas, projects, or things they started; which could benefit the country and humankind, simply because of curses or evil powers used against them. However, as Muslims, we should believe in Allah and endure misfortune good or bad. But should we still blame God for every misfortune and continue with our ‘yalla bahna’ adage? One of our scholars once advised me: “Never let them know the cow that is giving you milk. If they know, they will poison the cow. Keep your success a secret.”

To fry some eggs in this omelette without adding salt, our current officials of The Gambia Government have started silently relocating to new places to avoid waking up every day to people burying ‘jujus’ in their compounds/gates. Just last week, half a crate of raw eggs was broken at the gate of one government official living in my area. What more should we expect before the 2026 presidential election is over? “Creation is always more difficult than destruction; greed is easier than greatness.” But what do we know about the life of someone affected by the evil eye? Did it happen to you? Thiat, it is called in Wolof; despite being real– is also doubted by scholars.

A time will come, if this is not address, every Gambian will sing this quote: “I plan for betrayal, I plan for backstabbing, I also plan for reunion and forgiveness long before they happen. In life, I expect nothing, I expect anything, I expect everything.”

Sadly, even if Jesus was a Gambian, he would be provoked, called names, castigated, and ruined. Hyperbolically, can we say Gambians will be the last people to recognise Jesus? Like they have done to Achebe, to Cheikh Anta, to Bun Jeng, Moses, and all other prophets. Tinibu added: “Go and work till mentioning your name becomes a source of increased wealth for someone. Even my weakness creates wealth for vendors.”

Therefore, if the Barrow administration does good, commend them. If they do the opposite, show the human side of goodness by suggesting what’s good rather than totally condemning them for political differences. If the opposition does good, commend them as well because even God has oppositions. Another teaching of Bola Tinibu is, while responding to critics: “I study them and strategically execute them, my detractors discuss my successes and failure because they have nothing to execute.”

Perhaps the most pernicious evils that afflict The Gambia are envy and jealousy. These feelings show up in a variety of spheres of life, including interpersonal relationships and career pursuits. In a society where success is often considered as a zero-sum game, the achievements of one individual can be perceived as a threat to another. People may be reluctant to follow their passions out of fear of drawing unfavourable attention or animosity, which inhibits creativity and innovation. Particularly impacted are the arts, sports, and leadership fields, where gifted people may be marginalised or even shunned because of their peers’ jealousy.

The accounts of numerous well-known Gambians who have experienced hardship make clear the effects of jealousy. While some have suffered from mental health problems or have drifted into obscurity, others have died young. These stories act as warnings, highlighting the damaging effects of envy. Many Gambians have given in to the idea that they must compete with one another rather than celebrate one other’s accomplishments, which has resulted in a culture of isolation and quiet.

Gambians need to address the root causes of envy and superstition in order to end this cycle. In order to create a more encouraging and cooperative atmosphere, freeing ourselves from the bondage of evil is essential. People can learn to enjoy one another’s accomplishments rather than see them as threats by fostering critical thinking and open communication.

Furthermore, community projects that prioritise harmony and group achievement might aid in tearing down the obstacles brought forth by jealousy.

Finally, the issue of who cursed The Gambia is a complicated and diverse topic to limit to this essay. Jealousy and superstition are important, but the mindset that fosters these feelings is the real problem. Gambians may start to remove the negative cloud that has long obscured their potential by cultivating a culture of cooperation, respect, and support. At that point, the country may genuinely start along the path to growth and prosperity, changing the curse story to one of resiliency and optimism.

If you keep giving money to every touching story you are told, you will be the next touching story.

The ear is patient, but the silence is heavy.

Sometimes, being heard starts with being underrated, persecuted, or corrected publicly. Less is more. Privacy is power. And

Mystery creates wonder.