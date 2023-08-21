WHO donates medical and IT equipment worth over D37M to MoH

By Olimatou Coker

The World Health Organization has recently handed over a consignment of medical equipment and laptops worth over 37 million dallas to the Ministry of Health.

Items donated include 2 pediatric Hemodialysis machines with portable reverse osmosis dialysis water treatment plant, 93 PC laptop computers with accessories, 78,000 bottles of paracetamol syrup, 1 laboratory equipment with consumables and reagents, 2 creatinine assay kit, 153 PC tablets, 9 patient monitors, 5 ventilators and 5 oxygen concentrators.

Dr Desta Tiruneh, WHO country representative, said they find themselves in the threshold of a truly transformative chapter in their ongoing journey towards enhanced health and wellbeing of the Gambian population. “Not only because of the donations we are making today but because of the sector wide transformation the Ministry of Health is making, with the support of its partners, to improve access to quality and affordable health services to all.”

He added that the collective value of these contributions, worth over GMD 37 million, stands as a testimony to the generosity and unwavering dedication of multiple stakeholders.

He said the generosity and support proved to be nothing short of remarkable.

Their assistance played a pivotal role in addressing the needs, saving lives, and alleviating sufferings.

“This experience is a powerful reminder of the profound influence that health partners such as yourselves wield, transcending geographical boundaries to improve health and wellbeing on a global scale.”

According to Tiruneh, this event stands as a living testament to their enduring partnership and shared commitment to fostering health for all Gambians.

“As we reflect upon this occasion, it’s good to note that the World Health Organization (WHO) stands firmly as your steadfast partner in advancing healthcare excellence. Together, we shall continue to navigate the intricacies of the healthcare landscape, working hand in hand to ensure that health remains a universal right and a beacon of hope for every Gambian.”

Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, minister of health, said the health sector cannot move forward without investment in health infrastructure, without investment in equipment and medical items or other medical consumables. “These are very important areas that we need to work on to ensure that the health sector provides optimal care for the people of this country. I’m sure you all know but just as a way of reminding you, the government of His Excellency President Barrow has been very committed. With regard to infrastructural development across the length and breadth of this country, His Excellency instructed that we revamp the health infrastructure. We built new health facilities across the length and breadth of this country to ensure that there is universal access to health services. But of course, having health facilities alone is not enough.”

Minister Samateh added that WHO, being a fundamental partner of the Ministry of Health, has been very supportive in providing life-saving equipment.