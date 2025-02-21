Witness no-shows stall murder trials in Brikama 

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The absence of witnesses in court yesterday led to Justice Sheriff Tabally of the High Court in Brikama from proceeding with the hearing of several criminal cases.

One of the trials set for yesterday hearing was the patricide case of the state against Sajuma Keita. Sajuma is alleged to have killed his father Nfally Keita by stabbing him with a knife on 21st June, 2022 at Tanji.

The prosecution led by senior state counsel SO Sibi called two witnesses to testify and the second witness, Mustapha Keita, was supposed to be cross-examined by the defence counsel but he was a no-show.

Counsel Sibi told the court the witness was out of the jurisdiction. He said he contacted another witness, the pathologist who conducted an examination on the deceased, but he was away at Basse. Consequently, he asked the court for a short adjournment and the matter was adjourned to 6th March, 2025.

Another case was the murder trial involving Edward Nzally. Nzally is accused of stabbing his brother, Yasend Nzally, with a knife on his leg and stomach on 7th July, 2022 at Bafuloto village in Kombo Central.

The prosecution called three witnesses, the third of whom was supposed to continue with his evidence-in-chief but failed to appear.

Another case was the criminal trial involving the state against one Mustapha Njie, alleged to have killed his brother’s wife.

Another case was the criminal trial involving the state against One Ebrima Gaye, another capital offence case.

All these cases did not proceed due to the absence of prosecution witnesses in court.