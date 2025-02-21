Tomorrow is D-Day in Massembeh

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The area council by-election for the Massembeh Ward in Kiang East will take place tomorrow with the governing National Peoples Party NPP’s Lamin Jarju contesting against arch-rivals United Democratic Party UDP’s Bakary Jarju.

Both candidates come from Massembeh village. Other villages in the ward are Kolior, Jomarr, Torankabantang, Sare Pateh, Yero Jula and Jasobo.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission, there are 1,753 registered voters in the ward and four polling stations – Massembeh (614 votes), Jomarr (307 votes), Kolior (520 votes), and Torankabantang (312 votes).

The by-election is called to replace the late Bakary Chereng Korta from Jomarr who won the ward in the last election on the UDP ticket, beating the same Lamin Jarju of NPP by 550 to 433, a majority of 117 votes.

The IEC announced that tomorrow’s polls will open at 8am and close at 5pm.