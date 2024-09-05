Witter, wobbly nation; tether, the right bandwagon: other nations got it right with only this one…

- Advertisement -

From the anecdote of going to the gym in the morning before work each day, to the metaphor of a sculptor shaping a block of marble into a masterpiece — and to the analogy of it being compared to a clock (consistent rhythm), concrete (firm), reins on a horse (guiding), a burn (painful), stepping on a rake in the grass (unexpected) — and to that egocentric tone with denial syndrome: “It’s not me; it’s them — it’s not us; it’s them.”

We preach but we don’t practise what we preach. We know the degree of bribery and corruption, but we don’t want to make correction. We know the right leaders, but we shove them aside and go for the wrong ones. We know the mentality that will take us there, but we decide to shrug it off. Literally, we know the problems, but we really don’t want to solve them. It all boils down to one fundamental thing: self-discipline.

In this article, I will explore different schools of thought about discipline and self-discipline, the need to be self-disciplined and, most importantly, what awaits us if we are not self-disciplined.

Early literary scholars defined discipline differently. For them, discipline is the condition of agency rather than a constraint upon the self. The disciplined reader purportedly would be able to apply internalised principles of conduct in new contexts and therefore be able to modify circumstances.

There is debate surrounding the degree to which self-control is an innate individual difference, versus a learned skill. Most experts believe that people who are disposed to lower levels of less self-control can still cultivate healthy habits and take counter-measures to control their behaviour.

So how can one explain self-discipline? Self-discipline is the ability to control yourself and to make yourself work hard or behave in a particular way without needing anyone else to tell you what to do. Just as alluded by Morgan Scott Peck, an American psychiatrist and best-selling author who wrote the book ‘The Road Less Traveled’, published in 1978. In one of Scott Peck’s thought-provoking lines: “We do not have to be smarter than the rest, we have to be more disciplined than the rest. You must be disciplined in thought, word, and deed. Consciously train yourself to do those things that are good for you.” This is something I equally subscribe to.

Again, someone might ask: what is the theme of self-discipline? The theme of self-discipline means self-control, which gives you inner strength and a way to control yourself, actions, and reactions. It is one of the most important and useful skills to achieve success and everyone should possess this quality. Self-discipline comes naturally to some people.

So why self-discipline? Self-discipline helps to put aside unwanted conflicting emotions, helps to get rid of bad habits, and helps to avoid procrastination. As brilliantly expressed by Emanuel James Rohn, professionally known as Jim Rohn, an American entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker: “We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” Whenever I read these words, I hear them in Jim’s iconic voice.

Moving swiftly on, why is it important to be disciplined? Discipline, they say, creates habits, habits make routines, and routines become who you are daily. The value of discipline is the way to do what needs to be done. Not only does practice allow one to establish a positive action. It helps us train our minds and body and enables us to focus on our goals and to regulate our emotions.

In effect, what happens if you lack self-discipline? But if you don’t develop self-discipline, it causes problems: health problems, distraction, procrastination, financial problems, clutter, things piling up and overwhelming you, and much more. So it’s such an important skill to develop, but most people don’t know where to start.

Then why is discipline a core value? It helps you with your life goals in life. It is important to set goals and stay motivated. It is not in our nature to be self-disciplined. We are easily distracted by external events. Having focus and discipline can help you achieve many things in life, such as completing projects on time or meeting deadlines.

Moving fast forward, what does philosophy say about self-discipline? Philosophy offers various perspectives on self-discipline, emphasising its significance in personal development and ethical living. Philosophers across different traditions have recognised self-discipline as a virtue that is essential for leading a fulfilling and purposeful life. In the realm of ethics, self-discipline is often linked to notions of moral responsibility and self-control. Philosophical teachings suggest that self-discipline involves mastering one’s desires, emotions, and impulses in order to act in accordance with higher principles or values. By exercising self-discipline, individuals can strive to live more authentically, make rational decisions, and cultivate inner harmony.

Some philosophical schools view self-discipline as a means to transcend limitations, liberate oneself from inner turmoil, and reach a state of self-realisation. In this sense, self-discipline is seen as a pathway to personal growth, wisdom, and enlightenment.

Philosophers encourage individuals to cultivate self-discipline through practices such as mindfulness, reflection, and moral reasoning, fostering a deeper understanding of oneself and one’s place in the world.

Moving on, what does psychology say about discipline? Overall, the Psychology of Discipline is all about understanding ourselves and controlling our own personal goals. Discipline will allow us to understand what makes us feel happy. It will then force us to take action and do everything we can to make our dreams a reality. Everything in life is setup for our journey.

Equally, what does science say about self-discipline? Moffitt and her colleagues found that individuals with high self-control in childhood (as reported by teachers, parents and the children themselves) grew into adults with greater physical and mental health, fewer substance-abuse problems and criminal convictions, and better savings behaviour and financial security.

So what does the Holy Bible say about self-discipline? “Self-control, after all, is a fruit of the Spirit.” — (Galatians 5:22-24). That means not only has Christ called us to self-discipline, He’s given us the power to actually be disciplined. Equally being self-disciplined: “It is the control a believer must exercise over his life.” — (Gal. 5:23). Likewise, “Elders must be self-controlled — (Titus 1:8), disciplined in their inward attitudes and outward actions.” In fact, in Genesis chapter 39, we find the story of Joseph who is an epitome of self-discipline. Three things happened in Joseph’s life because he feared the Lord.

In the same vein, what does the Holy Qur’an too say about self-discipline? Chapter 68 verse 4 reads: [Wainnaka laAAala khuluqin AAatheemin] — “And verily, you (O Muhammad SAW) are on an exalted standard of character.” Here, Almighty Allah does not praise any attribute about the holy prophet but his revered attitude. This is humbling as it emphasises the importance of discipline or self-discipline as a human being. Equally, chapter 95 verse 4 reads: [Laqad khalaqna alinsana fee ahsani taqweemin] — “Verily, We created man of the best stature (mould).” This simply means that as a human being you should respect the way Allah has made you, because He has made you in the best possible form.

In conclusion, self-discipline is considered the highest order of discipline. Thus, any society or country that does not cherish self-discipline in practice, that society or country will continue to lag behind and will not realise its best version as a society or a state. As wittily expressed by George Washington, an American Founding Father, politician, military officer, and farmer who served as the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797: “Discipline is the soul of an army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to the weak; and esteem to all.”