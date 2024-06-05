WOMEN’S LEAGUE WINNERS CORONATED

- Advertisement -

Champions Red Scorpion FC in the GFF Women’s first division were coronated at a colourful ceremony on Sunday at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium. They won the league following an impressive 3-1 victory over Police FC to cap off a spectacular season.

The crowning ceremony was presided over by GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo, GFF executive members and other high profile dignitaries and fans.

Red Scorpion finished top of the table with 48 points losing only two matches, against Koita FC and Berewuleng. This is their third title in succession

Meanwhile, Berewuleng FC got the runners-up spot with 41 points while TMT FC finished 3rd following a dramatic 3-2 win against Future Bi in the final day of the season.

TMT based in Abuko finished with 34 points.

As champions, Red Scorpion went home with a giant trophy, gold medals, and a cheque amounting to D500,000:00. Berewuleng as runners up pocketed D250,000:00 while TMT went home with D125,000:00.

At the bottom of the ladder, City Girls FC and Gambia Armed Forces were relegated to the second tier as they collected the lowest points in the season’s ranking.