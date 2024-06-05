Coach Sise starts AFC A Diploma course

- Advertisement -

Former Under-20 coach Omar Sise is among dozens of coaches currently on an A Diploma coaching course by the Asian Football Confederation AFC in collaboration with the Football Federation of The Maldives, FAM.

The course is taking place in the Maldives.

Sise who is based in Bangladesh coachline Brothers Union FC in that country’s top league said the opportunity to pursue such a top-level course is a dream of any coach and he is delighted to get there. ”The course is in two phases and we have just completed the first one between 11 to 25 May and are due back for the second phase from 4 to 16 August.

In between though, he said there are a lot of theoretical and practical assessments.