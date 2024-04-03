Works Minister gives update on Bertil Harding Highway, other road projects

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Sanneh

The Minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure Honorable Ebrima Sillah has affirmed that the Bertil Harding Highway will be ready in time as part of Gambia’s preparedness for the hosting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, which will kick off in May 2024 in The Gambia.

In an interview, Minister Sillah expressed delight with the progress of construction works on the Bertil Herding Highway and the OIC 50km roads project being implemented in key strategic locations within the Greater Banjul Area.

- Advertisement -

“Our plan has always been that from the Airport junction to Senegambia should be completely ready and that is on course. The second layer of asphalt is already being laid, and the railings are being fitted. What is left now is to do the road furniture, and I’m happy to say that most of the things needed are here in the country,” he said.

Minister Sillah is confident that the Airport junction to Senegambia will be done in time to host the event. He is optimistic that the road from Senegambia to Sting Corner will also be completed and the overpass bridge that is being built on Kairaba Avenue will also be ready before the summit.

Asked whether the roads will be accessible to the public during the meeting, Honorable Sillah said his Ministry’s responsibility is to ensure that the road works are completed on time, adding that its accessibility to the public during the summit will be determined by the Ministry of Interior.

- Advertisement -

“It’s up to the Ministry of Interior and other security agencies to determine whether or not the road will be accessible to the public. However the other secondary roads will be readily available,” he assured.

Giving an update on the status of the fifty kilometers (50km) roads, Honorable Sillah said the Wullinkangma to Ghana Town is ready, in Kanifing, the road from Kairaba Avenue which passes through the National Environment Agency all the way through to Old Jeshwang around Gambia Technical Training Institute foundry is ready as well as the road from the Serrekunda General Hospital to the Bertil Harding Highway is also completely asphalted.

“The Bundung road is also making a significant progress. All of the roads we are currently constructing will come with solar powered street lights, and other roads safety measures.

The roads, when completed, will enhance the smooth and safe movement of people, goods and services. The Gambia is hosting the 15th edition of the OIC from the 4-5th May 2024 with several heads of State and representatives expected to grace the conference, he noted.