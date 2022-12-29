Yes, I Can, the Cuban method that literate millions?

Havana, Dec 27 (Prensa Latina) More than 10 million people in some thirty countries learned to read and write with the Cuban method, Yes, I can, which is now spreading to Honduras with the arrival of a group of pedagogical advisers.

THE METHOD

Conceived between 2001 and 2002 by the impulse of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the researcher LeonelaRelys, Yes, I Can, is a compound teaching method, in which numbers are used to facilitate the learning process of reading and writing by associating numbers with letters.

The pedagogical proposal combines face-to-face teaching with audiovisuals and the coordination of a facilitator, which guarantees a transformative social projection of the students. It also has versions in other languages, in addition to Spanish, and even the Braille System, for the blind.

According to several sources, the application of the Cuban system would allow large groups of illiterate people to become literate in just seven weeks, who would have the opportunity to advance further in their training with the expansion of the method called Yes, I Can, continue.

Experts point out as benefits its low economic cost for implementation, the possibility of adapting it to the specific needs and identity of each student or community, and the necessary participation of the different social actors in transforming the reality of those who learn to read and write.

GLOBAL IMPACT

Beyond its theoretical contributions, the method, which became a solidarity program, allowed the development of a cultural revolution in several developing countries, such as Venezuela and Bolivia, which with its use eliminated illiteracy.

There is evidence of its application in contexts as diverse as Australian, Venezuelan and Brazilian aboriginal communities to urban areas of Spain and New Zealand.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) awarded him the King Sejong Literacy Prize in 2006, recognizing that it was a new type of teaching model that was much more inclusive and humanistic.