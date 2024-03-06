Yobaal inaugurates street food festival

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Celebrating culinary diversity and independence, Yobaal recently hosted the first ever street food festival and the festival was sponsored by Ace Communication Executive, Comium the Gambia, Fajara club and Kairo café.

The event was held in Fajara.

The festival is aimed at celebrating cultural nationalism and showcasing the rich culinary diversity of our communities. Also it serves as a platform to contribute positively to the local economy and to promote tourism.

As part of Yobaal’s commitment to commemorating independence with grandeur, encompassing arts, culture and history ,CEO of ACE communication, Fatim Badjie emphasized the theme “ Gambia sunu reew” she stressed the importance of self-liberation and stating “To be truly liberated is to offer yourself and be yourself in every possible way”.

Madam Badjie added that “our authentic self defines our identity and values as individuals and as a nation. While we are united by common humanity , embracing our self liberation which entails acknowledging our unique familiar lineages and beliefs”.

Omenihu Prince from Ace Communication highlighted the festival’s purpose of fostering unity and making independence day more memorable and entertaining through diverse culture.

He disclosed that the festival featured a range of street foods from the Gambia, Nigerian and Cameroonian cuisines. Also he noted that the majority of vendors sold out their offerings and enhanced the overall experience for attendees and fostering connections between vendors and customers.

A vendor from Ashu’s Restaurant Kotu specializing in Cameroonian cuisine and he expressed delighted at the turnout and his appreciation for the Gambian culture, also emphasizing their enthusiasm for participation in the festival.

In conclusion, Yobaal serves as a creative online marketplace showcasing quality products in cultural heritage, fashion, accessories, painting and local literature contributing to the promotion and preservation of African heritage.