YOUNG SCORPIONS SEEK STING AGAINST GHANA

African Games football enters crucial stage

On the eve of a make or break clash against host Ghana the Gambia Under-20 players received both a tap on the back and the pocket.

The boys opened the African Games with a spirited draw against Benin and while that was a lesson learnt, today’s clash against host Ghana could be decisive.

Ahead of the match the First Vice President of the Gambia Football Federation and head of delegation Bakary K. Jammeh, commended the team for the performance against Benin and further expressed optimism about achieving their goals at the African Games.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sports handsomely paid initial match bonuses with Mr. Jammeh making a generous additional personal donation to the team.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang thanked government and the GFF for their continuous motivational support,

The match tonight, will kick off at 20hrs