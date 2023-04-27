Zinta Institute provides Ramadan support to needy patients

Last week, as part of its efforts towards supporting the less privileged in society especially during the month of Ramada, Zinta Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development, a non-governmental organisation, distributed Ramadan food (Iftar) to needy patients at the Essau District Hospital.

The gesture is to alleviate difficulties for the needy and aid their spiritual reinforcement in the holy month of Ramadan. Over 50 patients and hospital staff benefitted from the support.

The NGO is an environmental conservation organisation established in 2005 as a community driven initiatives focusing on education, agriculture, health care services, capacity and leadership training for local community leaders.

CEO Dr Umaru Tanimu Saminaka revealed that the Ramadan food support is part of the organisation’s tradition to support the needy. According to him, the organisation extended similar support to inmates at the Mile II Central Prison’s last year.

“This support comes from a deep passion and desire for humanity. We do it to give back to our people in our own little way. As the CEO of the organisation, I feel much fulfilled, delighted and very honoured. For us this is ultimate. Our support cuts across religion, ethnicity and tribal differences,” Dr Umaru asserted.

He disclosed that Zinta is also doing similar intervention in other African countries including Rwanda, Nigeria and Tanzania and also involved in strengthening democratic institutions in Africa.

National Coordinator Matty Sambou pledged the organisation’s continuous commitment towards supporting the needy especially within its host community of Essau and its surroundings.

“We are always there for the vulnerable, the needy, school children, gardeners and village women at every level. Zinta is all about the needy and the less privileged and we are so grateful to God that we are able to do this [Iftar] for patients,” she said.

Senior nurse Lamin Sanneh on behalf of the Essau District Hospital management and staff expressed profound gratitude to the organisation and prayed for Allah’s protection and mercy to all its members.

“We are hopeful this partnership will continue on a yearly basis,” he appealed.