1xBet Wins Best on Mobile at SiGMA Africa 2026, Highlighting Its Strong Connection with African Players

- Advertisement -

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – At SiGMA Africa 2026, one of the continent’s leading iGaming events, 1xBet received the Best on Mobile 2026 award, reinforcing its position as a brand that understands how African audiences engage with digital entertainment today.

Held at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town, the summit brought together operators, affiliates, providers, regulators, and industry experts for several days of networking, business meetings, and discussions on market development. For 1xBet, the event became both an important platform for industry dialogue and a moment of major recognition.

Active presence at SiGMA Africa

Throughout the summit, the 1xBet team welcomed partners and guests at booth No. 706, where business meetings and live conversations took place in an open and dynamic setting. Alongside discussions with partners, visitors could also take part in interactive activities, including the Afro-Memo game and daily prize draws.

- Advertisement -

The event provided an opportunity for the team to exchange insights with market participants, discuss local trends, and better understand the evolving needs of players across African markets. These conversations once again confirmed how central mobile remains for the region’s digital ecosystem.

Best on Mobile as the key highlight

The main milestone for 1xBet at SiGMA Africa 2026 was winning the Best on Mobile 2026 award. In a region where smartphones are the primary device for accessing online services, this recognition carries particular significance.

For many African users, mobile is the main way to interact with entertainment platforms, payment tools, and digital services. The award highlights 1xBet’s focus on speed, convenience, accessibility, and a mobile experience built around real player behavior.

- Advertisement -

“Winning Best on Mobile at SiGMA Africa 2026 is an important recognition for our team and for the direction we are taking as a brand,” said a 1xBet spokesperson. “This award shows that we understand our audience well and continue to build products that match how people use digital platforms today.”

Looking deeper into audience needs

This philosophy is also reflected in 1xBalance, a social initiative launched by 1xBet to promote responsible betting and gaming. The project combines a dedicated website with practical digital tools that help users better understand their habits and make more informed decisions while engaging with entertainment platforms.

Through resources such as a self-assessment quiz, a betting calculator, and educational materials about healthy digital habits, 1xBalance encourages players to approach gaming responsibly and maintain balance. By developing initiatives like 1xBalance, 1xBet highlights its broader commitment to transparency, player wellbeing, and building a more sustainable relationship with its audience.

A strong result from Cape Town

SiGMA Africa 2026 once again demonstrated how rapidly the region is developing and how important mobile innovation remains for the future of the industry. For 1xBet, the event delivered valuable conversations, stronger partnerships, and recognition that clearly reflects the brand’s current direction.

Winning Best on Mobile 2026 became a strong signal that understanding user behavior and adapting to a mobile-first environment remains one of the key drivers of product relevance and long-term growth.