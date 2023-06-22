2 GAMBIANS MAKE SECOND BEST XI OF WORLD U-20

Gambian U-20 forward Adama Bojang and midfielder Mahmudu Bajo have been included in the second Best XI of the FIFA U- 20 World Cup, Argentina 2023 that just ended.

The Team of the Tournament selected by scouts at the end of the tournament, also consist of three Uruguayans, including sensational Rodriguez, two from Korea, one from Italy, Ecuador, Nigeria and Colombia.

It could be recalled that Adama also had his jersey inducted in the Fifa museum following his impressive performances at the competition, the first ever for a Gambian player.

Bojang and Mahmudu have been key players for Coach Lie Bojang and have started in every match of the tournament.