Estonia donates over D7M worth of security gears to The Gambia

Press release

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has handed over nearly 3,500 uniform elements to The Gambia Immigration Department and The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority.

In total 3,537 items of clothing worth over D7.5 million were dispatched, including ceremony jackets, outwear jackets, trousers, hats and shirts.

On June 21, a representative of the Estonian police, on behalf of Mr Egert Belit?ev, the director general of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, handed over the uniforms to the local authorities.

“The contribution to our Gambian partners comes as an appreciation to their efforts developing the democracy, security sector reform and by which we hope to improve directly the capacities of the frontline officers,” Mr Belit?ev said.

The donation is a continuation of the bilateral partnership between the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board and the Gambian security agencies. The first joint activity took place in 2021, when the first batch of 10,000 brand new uniform items were donated alongside document profiling trainings implemented by the Estonian experts. In May 2023, the director general Mr Egert Belit?ev visited The Gambia personally, which was his first official visit outside Estonia, after he started in his current position as the head of the Estonian police.